SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on sex abuse charges.

Charles Romano, 64, of Schodack, was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, first-degree Sex Abuse, and first-degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child following a several week investigation .

Romano was arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on no bail.

New York State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Romano to contact them at (518)-732-4644.