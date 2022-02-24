SCHODACK N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Schodack has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency will be in effect from 9 p.m., Thursday, February 24, until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26.

Residents are reminded there will be no on-street parking on any town roads during this period. Any vehicles in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

This comes as a winter storm is making its way to the Capital Region. East Greenbush has also declared a snow emergency, which will also be in effect from midnight into Friday, February 25 until 8 a.m., Saturday, February 26. For more information about the winter storm that’s about to hit the Northeast, go to NEWS10’s weather page.