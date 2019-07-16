Schenectady’s Rivers Casino & Resort becomes first in NYS to offer sports betting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s officially fair game in New York – after a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, legal sports betting was passed and certified, making Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady the first in NYS to accept wagers on sporting events.

The project has turned into 5,000 square feet and can accommodate about 80 bettors, which includes 16 betting kiosks, 6 betting windows, 5 private booths a t.v. wall and reclining seats.

Rivers was granted their license this morning and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbra says it puts New York back on the map.

“It makes as competitive as you heard in the conference. It makes us competitive with the other surrounding states,” Santabarbra said. “Because gambling is in almost every state, sports betting is a part of that. We need to compete with other states for economic development, for jobs and to support the local economy.”

Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Racing and Waging, Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, was the first to place a legal bet in NYS and says this will also help create jobs.

“The money that we generate goes to education, so if we can put more money in education and help property tax owners, it helps the state economy, thousands of people are being employed you so it’s a good thing all around.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, HELP is available statewide, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – Call toll free 1-877-8HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (67369)