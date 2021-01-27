Schenectady’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative community survey now available online

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative (SPRRC) community survey has launched and is available now online to gather additional public input and feedback in accordance with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203. The announcement was made by Mayor Gary McCarthy during the 2021 State of the City Address.

The survey can be found on the Schenectady Police Department’s website and will be available until Monday, February 15, 2021. Link to the survey can be found here.

“We encourage everyone in the community to take this survey,” Mayor McCarthy said. “Your responses will help create a written plan to better serve our city’s diverse community, strengthen trust and legitimacy, and address disparities that exist in communities of color.”

The John Finn Institute for Public Safety, an independent research firm, will reportedly collect and analyze the survey responses. All individual responses are anonymous and will be summarized in aggregate, statistical form.