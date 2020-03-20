Schenectady woman sewing face masks for local nursing home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to intensify, many healthcare facilities are experiencing a shortage of face masks.

After hearing about the need for them at a local nursing home on social media, Sera Faulkner volunteered to sew face masks.

She says she had all the materials at home and found the pattern online at CraftPassion.com.

Many volunteers responding by coming together, sharing posts on social media about DIY face masks to donate to those in need.

In Fayetteville, Arkansas, the staff at Life Styles, Inc., got creative and made their own face masks with products found in homes. Here’s a tutorial from their staff on how to make the masks.

