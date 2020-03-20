Schenectady woman sewing face masks for local nursing home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to intensify, many healthcare facilities are experiencing a shortage of face masks.
After hearing about the need for them at a local nursing home on social media, Sera Faulkner volunteered to sew face masks.
She says she had all the materials at home and found the pattern online at CraftPassion.com.
Many volunteers responding by coming together, sharing posts on social media about DIY face masks to donate to those in need.
In Fayetteville, Arkansas, the staff at Life Styles, Inc., got creative and made their own face masks with products found in homes. Here’s a tutorial from their staff on how to make the masks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff tests positive for virus
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 20, 2020
- US-Mexico travel ban surprises, worries border merchants and residents
- ‘Chalk your Walk’ circulating Social Media in Pittsfield
- Schenectady County officials provide update on coronavirus