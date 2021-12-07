Schenectady woman gets time served for having defaced pistol, heroin

This photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows AR-15 lower receivers, which federal agents have seized, including these unfinished ones taken in 2014 in California, for firearms investigations nationwide. For decades, the federal government has treated the mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle, which has been used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings. But some defense attorneys have recently argued that the part alone does not meet the definition in the law. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nakia Barber, 46, from Schenectady was given three months in jail and three years of probation for having a defaced pistol and possessing heroin with the intent to sell. She had been put in jail last September for unrelated charges and the sentence handed down Tuesday amounts to time served.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Barber was found with a defaced Walther P22.22 pistol in her possession along with the heroin. She pled guilty to the charges on October 30, 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and was investigated by the This case was investigated by ATF and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Barber was prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.