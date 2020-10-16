Schenectady woman arrested twice in the same day

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested the same Schenectady woman twice in one day. Parvatie Sukhram has been charged with multiple felonies after ending up in custody twice on October 15.

The 29-year-old was first arrested in Colonie at 8:42 a.m. after she was stopped on I-87 in a vehicle that had been reported stolen by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Sukhram was also allegedly in possession of debit cards belonging to the owner of the stolen vehicle and wearing a jacket that had been stolen from another vehicle.

At 5:40 p.m. on the same day, State Police responded to a car park in Clifton Park after receiving reports a woman was attempting to break into vehicles. Officers say Sukhram, who was present when they arrived, admitted she was trying to steal a car from the area.

The charges Sukhram is facing are:

  • Third Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
  • Fourth Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
  • Fifth Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
  • Fourth Degree Attempted Grand Larceny

