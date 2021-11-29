Schenectady woman arrested for shoplifting Black Friday at Boscov’s

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Tasha M. Savage, 39, Schenectady, was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 in merchandise from Boscov’s in Clifton Park. According to State Police, Savage walked out of the store without paying for the items around 2 p.m. on Black Friday.

In addition, State Police said Savage had a small amount of cocaine and a glassine baggie with heroin on her when she was arrested. State Police patrols said they also observed her ripping up two more baggies of heroin she had concealed.

Savage was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

She was sent to Saratoga County Jail and is due back in court on December 1.