Schenectady woman arrested for attempted identity theft

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 43-year-old Schenectady woman has been arrested on forgery and attempted identity theft charges. Stacy A. Provost was arrested in Princetown on February 13 following what investigators say was a year-long investigation.

State Police say Provost made numerous attempts to obtain credit cards in the name of a deceased acquaintance. Of the 11 attempts she is alleged to have made, two were apparently successful.

The fraudulent accounts were identified and closed before any purchases could be made.

Provost turned herself in to Troopers on Saturday and was formally charged. She was released on an appearance ticket returnable in Rotterdam Town Court on February 25th, 2021.