Schenectady woman arrested for allegedly stealing overtime money from state

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) employee from Schenectady was arrested for allegedly not doing her job during the state’s emergency COVID response.

Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said, Nancy Connolly, 52, who works as an engineer for the DOT, was assigned to work as a staging manager at Colonie’s Jupiter warehouse as part of New York State’s emergency COVID response.

Testimony from Connolly’s supervisor, coworkers, and cell phone records, show Connolly was not on the job when she was scheduled to be, said Tagliafierro.

Connolly’s job involved receiving, storage, and shipment of lifesaving supplies including ventilators, personal protective equipment, and other critical materials but according to Tagliafierro, Connolly either wouldn’t show up or left for hours during her scheduled shift.

Tagliafierro said the 52-year-old earned $2,265 in overtime pay for June 7, 20, and 21 despite not showing up to work.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, state employees have risen well above their station to provide selfless assistance for New York’s unparalleled response to COVID-19. The overwhelming number of these workers embody the best of New York’s spirit of public service in times of need. Unfortunately, however, some individuals attempted to take advantage of the crisis and rip off taxpayers for time they never worked,” said Tagliafierro.

Connolly was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, offering a false instrument of filing, and official misconduct.

