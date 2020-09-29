NEWS10 ABC news will begin after the Astros/Twins baseball game

Schenectady woman accused of using children to steal campaign signs

Stolen Campaign Signs

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept. says Deana Algarin used children to steal campaign signs.

TRIBES HILL/AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest after an investigation into stolen campaign signs in the Tribes Hill/Amsterdam area. Deputies say, Deana Algarin, 45, of Schenectady used six children to steal campaign signs.

Deana Algarin

Algarin was stopped by the New York State Police on County Highway 103 in Schenectady County after Montgomery County Dispatchers were able to locate the car, the signs were located within the vehicle, according to law enforcement.

Charges:

  • 6 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Petit Larceny
  • 2 citations for No Seatbelt on a Child less than 15 Y/O

Algarin is to appear in The Town of Amsterdam, the Town of Glen, and the Town of Glenville Courts at later dates.

