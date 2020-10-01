Schenectady Wing Walk becomes Schenectady Wing Week

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady’s annual Wing Walk, which normally takes place on the first Saturday of October, is set to become a “Wing Week.” Participants will be able to dine in or take out and enjoy a variety of speciality wing flavors from Monday, October 5 all the way through to Sunday, October 11.

In previous years, the event has drawn thousands of visitors to the city.

The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, which has presented the Wing Walk since 2012, sees the extension as an opportunity to give restaurants struggling after months of coronavirus restrictions a boost.

“Due to social distancing guidelines and limitations on public gatherings surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to organize the usual Wing Walk as we have for the past eight years. But since it is such a popular event – and a significant revenue generator for downtown businesses – it was important for us to keep a wing-related promotion on the calendar this year to satisfy public demand and benefit our local restaurants.” Jim Salengo

Executive Director, Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation

Donations are also being collected for The Foundation of Ellis Medicine during the week.

In cash at participating locations (20 North Broadway Tavern, Bombers Burrito Bar, Katie O’Byrne’s, Maria’s Cafe & Catering, Mexican Radio)

Via PayPal using a special smartphone QR Code posted at participating locations

Anytime via a special online donation portal.

All money raised will go towards purchasing PPE gear for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each participating restaurant will be offering a unique wing flavor in three different sizes: Small-size orders range from one to six wings; regular-size from five to 12 wings; and double-size from ten to 24 wings.

No tickets are required, customers can simply visit or call participating restaurants to dine in or pick up. A number of participating locations will also be offering drink specials.

This year’s participating restaurants are:

20 North Broadway Tavern | Wing Flavor TBD

6 Wings: $6.30 | 12 Wings: $11.70 | 24 Wings: $23.40

Annabel’s Pizza Co. | Wood-Fired Caribbean Jerk Wing

6 Wings: $5 | 13 Wings: $11 | 26 Wings: $22

Backstage Pub | 3’s Company Wing

5 Wings: $5 | 10 Wings: $10 | 20 Wings: $20

Bombers Burrito Bar | Kamikaze Wing

1 Wing: $1 | 5 Wings: $7 | 10 Wings: $12

Katie O’Byrne’s | Trinity Wing

5 Wings: $4.99 | 10 Wings: $9.99 | 20 Wings: $19.99

Mad Jack Brew Pub @ The Van Dyck | Pumpkin Beer Brined Wing Tossed in a Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

5 Wings: $6 | 10 Wings: $11 | 20 Wings: $22

Maria’s Cafe & Catering | Smoked Honey Habanero Wing

5 Wings: $4 | 10 Wings: $8 | 20 Wings: $16

Mexican Radio | Cinco Pepper Hot Wing

6 Wings: $5.99 | 12 Wings: $10.99 | 24 Wings: $21.99

Nico’s Rooftop Tavern | Jack Daniels BBQ Wing

5 Wings: $4.50 | 10 Wings: $9 | 20 Wings: $18

Union Inn | Hennessy BBQ Wing

5 Wings: $4.50 | 10 Wings: $9 | 20 Wings: $18

Ya Ya’s House of Southern Cuisine | Kicked-up Chicken Parmigiana Wing

6 Wings: $9 | 12 Wings: $18 | 24 Wings: $36.

LATEST STORIES