Schenectady walk for suicide awareness this weekend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to fight suicide is taking place at Schenectady’s Central Park on October 3. Activities will start at the Central Park pavilion at 11:30 a.m. and the walk will follow at 1 p.m.

Participants will raise awareness and funds to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. Registration is free and participants are encouraged to pre-register. The event is open to everyone and fundraising is not required.

“Suicide touches one-in-five American families and is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States – yet suicide is preventable,” said Sandra Goldmeer, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Area Director. “We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to all those affected by suicide.”

Schenectady’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is one of more than 550 walks being held nationwide this year. This year’s fund-raising goal is $25,000.

Masks are strongly encouraged and there will be adequate space for social distancing.

If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.