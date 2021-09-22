Schenectady to host National Drive Electric Week event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady will be hosting an Electric Vehicle Fair on September 26 for National Drive Electric Week. The event will be held on Liberty Street outside Schenectady City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal of National Drive Electric Week is to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

Electric vehicle owners from across the northeast have registered over 30 of their personal vehicles to display at the event. Representatives from Lia Auto Group and Nemer Volkswagen will also be showcasing some of their electric vehicles. National Drive Electric Week encourages drivers and enthusiasts interested in participating to register online.

“It is now more important than ever that we build back from the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently and sustainably to strengthen our community and our environment for future generations,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy. “The Electric City has a proud and rich history of innovation, and on this National Drive Electric Week we must recommit to that spirit through our continued investment in sustainable infrastructure and by leading the way on climate.”

Volunteers from the Rogers Environmental Center will be at the event with a 2020 Tesla Model 3 that

is part of a fundraising raffle. Chances to win can also be purchased on the Rogers Center website.

The Electric Vehicle Fair is being held in partnership with Schenectady Greenmarket as part of the market’s recently established Sustainability Committee. The committee’s goal is to implement green and sustainable practices into the community and to protect the environment.