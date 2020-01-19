Schenectady to host 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tells a press conference in Chicago, March 24, 1967 that civil rights demonstrations in Chicago  will be on a much more massive scale than last summer. King said marches will include some by African American pupils to all-white schools. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To honor the legacy of the late Martin Luther King Jr., the Schenectady Human Rights Commission is hosting a program to educate community members Sunday afternoon.

The event, “Time to Act: Now More Than Ever” will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Carl B. Taylor Auditorium at SUNY Schenectady.

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the event.

Music from the Mt. Calvary Baptist Adult Choir will fill the room as well as several local high school performances.

The event is free and open to the public.