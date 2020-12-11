Schenectady to hold ‘First Responders Holiday Parade’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady will be hosting a “First Responders Holiday Parade” on Tuesday, December 15, Mayor Gary McCarthy has announced. Santa Claus and a string of festively decorated first responder vehicles will be greeting everyone along the route to the sound of holiday music.

Schenectady’s usual holiday parade, which takes place on the weekend before Thanksgiving, was cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

“We had this idea when news came that the Schenectady Holiday Parade was canceled because of the pandemic. That parade is typically held in late November and believed to be the largest nighttime holiday parade in the Northeast. It would have been the 52nd year of the parade. With all the stresses of everything happening because of COVID, we thought it would be nice to bring the parade to the community.” Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno

The “First Responders Parade” will start at 6 p.m. and wind its way through 11 of the city’s neighborhoods. The progress of the parade can also be tracked online.

“Everyone loves the parade and having our first responders visiting every neighborhood is very special. I know our community will appreciate this special event. During these challenging and difficult times, we hope the First Responders Holiday Parade will bring just a little joy and happiness to this very special time of year.” Mayor Gary McCarthy

Alongside Mayor McCarthy, the parade is the result of a joint effort from the City’s Fire and Police Departments, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department, the City’s Department of Public Works and Mohawk Ambulance Company.

Members of the public who want to view the parade are asked to wear a mask and socially distance.