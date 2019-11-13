Schenectady to announce Holiday Parade details

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Capital Region is working hard to get ready for the holidays, and the city of Schenectady is no exception.

On Wednesday, November 13, Mayor Gary McCarthy will join other community leaders to announce the details for the 51st Annual Schenectady Holiday Parade. They will share details on this year’s theme, the sponsors, and the grand marshal for this year’s parade.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at 5 p.m. Attendance is expected to top 15,000 people this year.