Schenectady testing Gunshot Detection Smart City Technology

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady will be installing and testing the technology on Thursday that detects gunshots and reports them directly to police. This is part of the City’s Smart City REV Demonstration Project with National Grid.

The Schenectady Police Department will oversee the testing, which will include discharging of three blank rounds. The installation and testing will occur on the morning of Thursday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m. on Jefferson Street, Foster Avenue, and Becker Street. The Schenectady Police Department will notify residents in the vicinity of each location prior to each test, and also notify the Schenectady County Unified Communications Center (UCC).

In addition to advanced LED streetlights and an expanded public Wi-Fi network, the City is working with National Grid and multiple other vendors to install smart city technology solutions city-wide. The deployment of this gunshot detection technology is in Zone A of the Smart City REV Demonstration Project and will be installed in partnership with CIMCON Lighting, Sound Intelligence, and Axis Communications.

The same technology is also used in Pittsfield, Mass.

