Schenectady teen reported missing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Schenectady. Shati Roy is described as black, 5’7″ tall and 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood, camouflage pants with a red stripe down the leg and white Air Force One sneakers.

Schenectady Police say Shati may have traveled to Troy or North Bellport, Long Island. He was reported missing on February 25.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Schenectady Police on (518) 382-5200 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse on 1-800-346-3543.

