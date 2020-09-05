Schenectady teen reported missing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18-year-old girl has been reported missing in Schenectady. Elizabeth Lopez was last seen shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 5.

Elizabeth, who has Asperger’s syndrome and bipolar disorder, is described as white, 5’5″ tall and weighing 200lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirt and wearing no shoes.

She is believed to be in the local area or may travel to Amsterdam, New York.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Schenectady Police on (518) 630-0911.

