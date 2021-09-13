Schenectady Symphony Orchestra returns for live performances this year

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is returning to live performances this year after a shortened season due to COVID-19. This season they will be celebrating “Heroes and Legends.”

The first performance will be October 24 and will take place in the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs;. The Orchestra will perform Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”, the story of Don Juan and will collaborate with the Skidmore College faculty and students.

November 27 marks the return of “Poinsettia Pops”, a holiday program first recorded and streamed last December. The performance will kick off the holiday season and will also take place at Universal Preservation Hall.

“We are tremendously excited about returning to live performance. Our musicians are ready to bring you great music, and we have a great lineup of guest artists including two of our student competition winners that our audiences love,” said Schenectady Symphony President Bob Bour. “And we’re delighted to perform for the first time at Universal Preservation Hall, a stunning venue in Saratoga Springs.”

A full schedule of performances can be found on the Symphony’s website.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Proctor’s Theater box office.