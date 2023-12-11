SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday night’s City Council meeting in Schenectady was business as usual and ended within 30 minutes. But the clock is still ticking on an approved budget for 2024, and there are only 20 days till the end of the year.

News10 reached out to both the Mayor and City Council President. The Mayor’s office says Mayor Gary McCarthy cannot give a statement now. City Council President Marion Porterfield is also not commenting.

News10 tried speaking with several residents, with some saying they needed clarification.

Raishon Artis has been a Schenectady resident for 50 years and hopes it’s not a political party issue.

“I just hope they can get it together,” he said. “I don’t know what the problem is. I just thought that now that the casino is up and running, downtown is doing very well. I didn’t think we’d have issues. I thought we’d just be passing budgets and just moving on.”

According to the city code, the Mayor is supposed to present a proposed budget by October 1st- with a vote to approve the budget by November 1st.

In October, Councilman John Mootooveren proposed allocating an additional $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover the city’s sewer fund deficit instead of adopting the mayor’s proposal to raise sewer fees for residents. But then Mayor McCarthy vetoed the idea, stating the funds could not be used for tax reductions, noting that city fees are on residents’ tax bills.

Regarding first responders, the council proposed returning $333,000 in police and fire department overtime funding from the $1.1 million that the council had cut from McCarthy’s original budget proposal. It’s now been 40 days…and still no answer on how the delay will affect the city on January 1st.