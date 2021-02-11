Schenectady School District planning to restore programs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady City Schools announced this week that they plan to bring back some of the programs and services cut before the school year began. The district implemented many cuts, amounting to a $28.5 million reduction—including over 400 positions—because the state warned that it might withhold up to 20% of aid to offset the financial impact of COVID on the budget.

In fact, starting in August, the district said that funding from the State was withheld from 11 out of 23 aid payments.

Cuts to programs, services, and staffing devastated the students and the greater school community. On February 1, however, the district got official word that aid will no longer be withheld and that prior deductions would be repaid. This paves the way for the district to reinstate decommissioned offerings.

The board of education already approved rehiring staff for the prekindergarten program launched last week. District leaders are now planning on prioritizing an increase in in-person opportunities and reducing class sizes.

They hope to phase back in by March 1 or sooner. However, the district is careful to point out that fully in-person learning is not returning just yet, as many families remain understandably reluctant. COVID-19 protocols and social distancing are still in place, and all-virtual lessons will be offered through the end of the school year.