Schenectady school board names new superintendent

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 7 at 5:15 p.m. in the Schenectady High School’s Sayles School of Fine Arts, the Schenectady school board is holding a press conference where they will name Anibal Soler, Jr. as their next superintendent.

John Foley, outgoing school board president, will announce the board’s selection and Mr. Soler will make a statement to the press and answer questions.

Dr. Aaron Bochniak has been serving as interim superintendent since March 2020. The process to find a permanent superintendent was launched in Spring 2020 but was difficult due to COVID.

