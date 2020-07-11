Schenectady road closures, Seneca St. & Van Vranken Ave. starting July 13

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, July 13, Seneca Street between Erie

Blvd. and Foster Avenue will be closed to all traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

An additional closure on July 16 and 17 is also expected.

“During these days, Carver Construction, Inc. of Altamont, New York will continue to install piping for the “Stockade Sewer Improvement Project” toward the city’s sewage treatment plant on Anthony Street, ” said John Coluccio, Signal Superintendent.

Traffic will be detoured onto Nott Street and Foster Avenue during the time of the closures. Drivers should consider alternate routes during this period.

Also starting on Monday, July 13th, Van Vranken Avenue between Wood Avenue and Van Der Bogart Street in the City of Schenectady will be closed to all but local traffic between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a period of five to seven days.

“As the reconstruction of Yates Village continues on Van Vranken Avenue, sewer and water connections for the project need to be performed by Dimarco Construction Company of Rochester, New York,” said John Coluccio, Signal Superintendent.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Maxon Road Extension while southbound traffic will use Lenox Road during the time of the closures. Drivers should consider alternate routes during this

period.