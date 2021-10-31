Schenectady Ring of Hope Boxing Club hosts trunk or treat

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID has changed the way we do many things, including Halloween. Instead of going door to door, dozens of kids, their parents, and even a dog named Edgar Allan Pug opted to go trunk or treat by lining the parking lot of the Schenectady Ring of Hope Boxing Club.

The idea is for kids to be able to interact mostly with people they know, rather than taking candy from someone they do not. “It’s one hundred percent safe for the kids. We don’t want to break tradition, however, we want to provide a safe environment,” says Tanika Smith who is one of the event’s organizers.

With decorated cars and trunks full of candy, kids were able to fill their bags while parents have peace of mind knowing who that candy is coming from.

“It’s a much safer alternative. It’s the community. It’s just fun,” says parent Marlene Cotte.

For local DJ, DJ Hollyw8d, it is not just about safety but bringing the community together by playing music, games and getting into the spooky spirit. “Trunk or Treat is super dope! It’s a different aspect and posts 2020 it’s just good to be outside and in the community.”

On a night filled with tricks, parents want their kids to be safe while getting treats.