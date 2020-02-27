Schenectady Restaurant Week begins March 2

Interactive Radar

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurants in Downtown Schenectady and the surrounding county are preparing for the 15th annual Restaurant Week. It will begin Mar. 2 and run until Mar. 8. 22 restaurants will offer special fixed-price menus for $25, featuring a widely varied selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Businesses participating in 2020 Schenectady Restaurant Week are:

  • Ambition Cafe, 154 Jay Street
  • Armondo’s Villa Tuscan Grill, 273 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam
  • Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street
  • Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N. Jay Street
  • Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino, 1 Rush Street
  • The Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street
  • Grano, 426 State Street
  • Jade Bistro, 120 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
  • Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street
  • Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub, 121 Wall Street
  • Mad Jack Brewing Co. @ The Van Dyck, 237 Union Street
  • Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street
  • Mangino’s Gourmet Market, 764 ½ Eastern Avenue
  • Mexican Radio, 325 State Street
  • More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street
  • Pho Queen, 402 State Street
  • Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 N. Broadway
  • River Road House Bar & Grill, 989 River Road
  • Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam
  • Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
  • The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant, 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville
  • Zen Asian Bistro, 469 State Street

You can check the menus for each restaurant here.

Reservations are highly recommended and, in many cases, may be required. Diners can also request a Schenectady Restaurant Week Survey Card from their servers. If it is filled out diners are entered to win a free overnight stay for two in the Landing Hotel.

In a special cross-promotion with Proctors, guests can be entered to win a pair of tickets to Chazz Palminteri’s One Man Show: A Bronx Tale on March 7 by posting Restaurant Week photos of themselves or their meals on social media and using the hashtag #SchdyRestWeek20. The contest runs on Facebook or Instagram from March 2-4.

