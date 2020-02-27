Schenectady Restaurant Week begins March 2

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurants in Downtown Schenectady and the surrounding county are preparing for the 15th annual Restaurant Week. It will begin Mar. 2 and run until Mar. 8. 22 restaurants will offer special fixed-price menus for $25, featuring a widely varied selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Businesses participating in 2020 Schenectady Restaurant Week are:

Ambition Cafe, 154 Jay Street

Armondo’s Villa Tuscan Grill, 273 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street

Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N. Jay Street

Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino, 1 Rush Street

The Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street

Grano, 426 State Street

Jade Bistro, 120 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street

Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub, 121 Wall Street

Mad Jack Brewing Co. @ The Van Dyck, 237 Union Street

Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street

Mangino’s Gourmet Market, 764 ½ Eastern Avenue

Mexican Radio, 325 State Street

More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street

Pho Queen, 402 State Street

Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 N. Broadway

River Road House Bar & Grill, 989 River Road

Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant, 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville

Zen Asian Bistro, 469 State Street

You can check the menus for each restaurant here.

Reservations are highly recommended and, in many cases, may be required. Diners can also request a Schenectady Restaurant Week Survey Card from their servers. If it is filled out diners are entered to win a free overnight stay for two in the Landing Hotel.

In a special cross-promotion with Proctors, guests can be entered to win a pair of tickets to Chazz Palminteri’s One Man Show: A Bronx Tale on March 7 by posting Restaurant Week photos of themselves or their meals on social media and using the hashtag #SchdyRestWeek20. The contest runs on Facebook or Instagram from March 2-4.