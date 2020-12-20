Some Schenectady residents continue to shovel their streets

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents in Schenectady continue to shovel their streets. There are a number of side streets that still need to be plowed or re-plowed.

“I am really scared to try to drive,” says Schenectady resident April Gabre. She lives on Germania Ave., a one-way street where a snow bank is completely dividing the road in half.

Cars are slipping and sliding on Willow Ave. “We have seen bad snow removal but not no snow removal,” says Schenectady resident Joe Palmo.

Mayor Gray McCarthy says there are 34 trucks assisting with the cleanup Saturday night. “The state provided us resources from governor’s emergency declaration. We’ve hired private contractors to come in and assist. We had some that started initially with the snowstorm but we also brought more in for our follow up…we staffed our maximum, it’s one of the biggest storm we’ve had in history, again it challenged our ability to deal with it.” says Mayor McCarthy.

The city advises residents to call city hall to report unplowed or poorly plowed roads. “I’ve called the city four times and each time they told me, all the trucks are out they’re doing the best they can, they’re getting to the streets, there’s nothing that we can do,” says Schenectady resident Daniell Golston.