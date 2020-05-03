Schenectady County reports new death in Saturday coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County says that a woman over 90-years-old passed away due to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the County to 28.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 506 confirmed positive cases among Schenectady County residents. Of those, 338 have been cleared for recovery.

Currently, there are 18 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Schenectady County. This number includes patients regardless of their county of residence.

There are 988 people currently quarantined or isolated, either due to potential exposure or because they are displaying symptoms.

