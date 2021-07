SCHENECTADY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has reached 80% vaccination of residents over the age of 18. Currently, over 103,500 Schenectady County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID

vaccine.

“Being one of the first counties in New York State to reach 80 percent adult vaccination is an

incredible accomplishment for our community,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae

Pratt, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Health & Human Services.