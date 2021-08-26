Schenectady public safety depts. holding community outreach

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community outreach event with the public safety departments of Schenectady will take place Thursday, August 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Trustco Bank, 1048 State Street in Schenectady.

The Schenectady Police Department, Fire Department, and Buildings Department will be available to give out information about their departments, safety tips, and recruitment information.

The Police Department will have its Mobile Command Center. The Buildings Department will be able to give information on code enforcement and obtaining permits. Trustco will also be giving out 100 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event will be in the parking lot behind Trustco Bank near the intersection of State Street and Brandywine Avenue.

