Schenectady provides update on snow removal

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Snow removal operations continue in the wake of the December 17t storm that dumped approximately 30” of snow on the City of Schenectady. Residents are advised to remove vehicles from city streets to allow for efficient snow removal.

Any vehicle parked on the following city streets between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December, 22, 2020 may be ticketed and towed:

Haigh Ave, between Central Park Rd and State St

James St, between Central Park Rd and State St

Snowden Ave, between Central Park Rd and State St

Western Pkwy, between Central Park Rd and State St

Van Cortland St, between Norwood Ave and Altamont Ave

Dewitt St, between Vermont Ave and Altamont Ave

Vermont Ave, between Van Cortland St and Chrisler Ave

Pennsylvania Ave, between Sante Fe St and Chrisler Ave

Ten Eyck Ave, between Sante Fe St and Chrisler Ave

Also, vehicles parked on priority streets that have not been cleared of snow to the curb may also be ticketed or towed. Parking on priority streets may resume only after the entire length of the street has been cleared of snow to the curb.

Priority streets are as follows: