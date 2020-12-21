Schenectady provides update on snow removal

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Snow removal operations continue in the wake of the December 17t storm that dumped approximately 30” of snow on the City of Schenectady. Residents are advised to remove vehicles from city streets to allow for efficient snow removal.
Any vehicle parked on the following city streets between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December, 22, 2020 may be ticketed and towed:
- Haigh Ave, between Central Park Rd and State St
- James St, between Central Park Rd and State St
- Snowden Ave, between Central Park Rd and State St
- Western Pkwy, between Central Park Rd and State St
- Van Cortland St, between Norwood Ave and Altamont Ave
- Dewitt St, between Vermont Ave and Altamont Ave
- Vermont Ave, between Van Cortland St and Chrisler Ave
- Pennsylvania Ave, between Sante Fe St and Chrisler Ave
- Ten Eyck Ave, between Sante Fe St and Chrisler Ave
Also, vehicles parked on priority streets that have not been cleared of snow to the curb may also be ticketed or towed. Parking on priority streets may resume only after the entire length of the street has been cleared of snow to the curb.
Priority streets are as follows:
- Van Vranken Avenue
- Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)
- Union Street
- Eastern Avenue
- Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)
- McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)
- State Street
- Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)
- Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)
- Altamont Avenue
- Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)
- Michigan Avenue
- Crane Street
- Chrisler Avenue
- Broadway (State Street to the city line)
- Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)
