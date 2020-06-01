Schenectady prayer caravan ‘wraps city in prayer’

The doors at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in the Old Town historic district of Albuquerque, New Mexico, remain closed Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is urging parishioners to stay home during Holy Week as state public health orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak limit gatherings and social contact. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Prayer Caravan has once again “wrapped the city with prayer.”

For Pentecost Sunday, the caravan started at State Street Presbyterian Church before traveling to 14 churches throughout Vale, Hamilton Hill, and Mont Pleasant.

The caravan, which consists of a group of local pastors, along with a Schenectady City Councilwoman, was formed five weeks ago. Its purpose is to bring prayer to the community while churches are closed.

The prayer caravan had social distancing measures in place throughout the day.

