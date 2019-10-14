Schenectady Police: Woman assaulted with knife at Union Inn

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police searching for a suspect after a woman suffered knife wounds early Sunday at the Union Inn in Schenectady.

Police were called to the pub at 2:40 a.m. for a report of an assault, police spokesman Jeffrey McCutcheon said. The suspect fled the scene upon arrival.

The woman, who suffered several cuts on her face and neck, was taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment. Police said she is in stable condition.

This follows another slashing that happened last month at the Union Inn, he said.

Police have made no arrests on either case, they ask anyone with any information to contact Schenectady Police at 518-382-5200.