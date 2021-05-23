Schenectady police warn of overdoses related to “adulterated” cocaine

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Police Department released a warning following seven overdoses that happened over 36 hours in the city. Among the overdoses was one fatality.

According to Police, an investigation is underway into the overdoses. Although several substances are suspected in the overdose incidents they may be related to “adulterated” cocaine.

The police department released a list of resources to help anyone currently using any substance:

