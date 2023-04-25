SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) —The City of Schenectady is slated to get a round of funding from the state to help with shooting investigations and keep guns out of the community.

Schenectady City Council’s Public Safety Committee recently approved a state grant worth over $150,000 to help fund a police task force investigating non-fatal shootings.

City Council President Marion Porterfield says it’s money that can be put to good use.

“We really, really support the initiative,” she said. “And anything that can help create more public safety in our community is something that we all welcome.”

The funding is a part of the Governor’s plan to reduce gun violence, but the money from the state is expected to run out at the end of June. Police say they’ve already started to incorporate new technology to solve cases.

“Investigate these non-fatal shootings as proactively as possible,” Sergeant Jeffrey Mccutcheon, Schenectady Police, said. “When a non-fatal shooting comes about, the initial response is by patrol officers from our department as well as detectives.”

So far this year, there have been three non-fatal shootings. In 2022, that number was 15. Police officials say the community is vital.

“Cooperation is vital to us solving any crimes. Not only to us for non-fatal shootings but the quality of life issues and everything in between,” Sergeant Mccutcheon said.

Marion Porterfield added, “It’s not just about the police versus the community, but about all of us together trying to live in a way that we all feel safe.”

Even though the state funding expires in June, police hope to extend the program.

“I’m happy that we have something like this of this nature,” Sergeant Mccutcheon said. “Something that’s new and something that is exciting to be a part of.”