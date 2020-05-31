Breaking News
Schenectady Police take a knee alongside demonstrators

Schenectady police and demonstrators raising fists

Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators raising fists. (WTEN)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10’s Jamie DeLine was on the scene in Schenectady, were police joined a peaceful demonstration that showed solidarity with protestors.

