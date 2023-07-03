SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four fatal overdoses were reported in Schenectady in just the last three days. Now Lieutenant Ryan Macherone from Schenectady Police Department wants to help spread awareness to the community, especially during the holiday.
“We’re always concerned with this type of situation. We knew that there was an overdose on Saturday. Yesterday we heard of another two, one later in the evening,” he said. “And then today, as we were processing that and trying to get the information ready to go out to the public, another one came in this morning.”
Police are now asking anyone who may be dealing with addiction or if they know someone who is to make sure to reach out for help.
“It’s extremely concerning… It’s extremely sad,” Lieutenant Macherone said. “In the capacity that I work on a daily basis with these individuals that are living with substance abuse disorders… We’re trying to prevent this any way we can.”
Schenectady police are also sharing a list of resources for anyone who needs help. There are also organizations that are open around the clock- even during the holidays.
“Catholic Charities especially. Their 24-hour, 7-day-a-week organization can help connect individuals here at the Schenectady Police Department,” Lieutenant Macherone said. “We have the Schenectady Cares Program, where people can walk in and help connect to services, and through our local hospitals as well. People can connect there.”
Officials also recommend ‘Never Use Alone.’ A national hotline, where someone will stay on the phone with a person under the influence of a substance. Then they’ll make sure the person is okay before getting off the phone.
“We’re here,” Lieutenant Macherone said. “There are lots of different agencies here in the community here that can help you connect to services. It’s not something you have to feel ashamed of or any stigma about. We want to help prevent families from going through what these four families have to go through this weekend.”
Here is a list of resources for anyone who is struggling with substance abuse or knows someone who is:
- Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point – 24/7 Health Hub toll-free # 1-866-930-4999. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness and referral, and syringe exchange. HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.
- Alliance for Positive Health – 518-346-9272, ext. 3213. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness, and referral. HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.
- New Choices – 518-346-4436 or 518-382-7838. Provides outpatient services, medication-assisted treatment, and recovery support. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.
- Conifer Park – 518-399-6446 for the main facility and 1-800-926-6433 for intake and admissions (Inpatient), 518-372-7031 (outpatient). Provides MAT and Family Support services.
- SPARC Inpatient Rehab – 518-452-6700
- SPARC Rotterdam clinic – 518-357-2909. Provides outpatient and MAT services
- Ellis Emergency Department- Provides MAT and referrals to treatment and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Mon-Fri 8-4 with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.
- The RSS/Ellis Living Room- 518-831-1523. Provides an alternative to visiting Emergency Room for mental health crises.
- Hometown Health – Open Mon-Thu 7:00 am-7:00 pm, Fri 7:00 am-5:00 pm, and Sat 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Call 518-370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175. Offering health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit https://hometownhealthcenters.org/ for more information.
- Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) 1-866-518-4991. This is a 24/7 same-day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids.
- St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) – provides a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health treatment, substance use treatment, case management, etc. Call 518-354-5390 for more information.
- www.schenectadycounty.com/public-health/narcan – You can get trained in naloxone via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at 518-386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at 518-386-2218 for more information. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.
- The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department- a 24/7, walk-in program which helps individuals connect with services throughout the region. 518-630-0911