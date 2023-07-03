SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four fatal overdoses were reported in Schenectady in just the last three days. Now Lieutenant Ryan Macherone from Schenectady Police Department wants to help spread awareness to the community, especially during the holiday.

“We’re always concerned with this type of situation. We knew that there was an overdose on Saturday. Yesterday we heard of another two, one later in the evening,” he said. “And then today, as we were processing that and trying to get the information ready to go out to the public, another one came in this morning.”

Police are now asking anyone who may be dealing with addiction or if they know someone who is to make sure to reach out for help.

“It’s extremely concerning… It’s extremely sad,” Lieutenant Macherone said. “In the capacity that I work on a daily basis with these individuals that are living with substance abuse disorders… We’re trying to prevent this any way we can.”

Schenectady police are also sharing a list of resources for anyone who needs help. There are also organizations that are open around the clock- even during the holidays.

“Catholic Charities especially. Their 24-hour, 7-day-a-week organization can help connect individuals here at the Schenectady Police Department,” Lieutenant Macherone said. “We have the Schenectady Cares Program, where people can walk in and help connect to services, and through our local hospitals as well. People can connect there.”

Officials also recommend ‘Never Use Alone.’ A national hotline, where someone will stay on the phone with a person under the influence of a substance. Then they’ll make sure the person is okay before getting off the phone.

“We’re here,” Lieutenant Macherone said. “There are lots of different agencies here in the community here that can help you connect to services. It’s not something you have to feel ashamed of or any stigma about. We want to help prevent families from going through what these four families have to go through this weekend.”

Here is a list of resources for anyone who is struggling with substance abuse or knows someone who is: