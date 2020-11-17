Schenectady police searching for missing teen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau are searching for a missing teen by the name of Jayda Chance, 14, from Schenectady who was reported missing on November 12.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey Columbia sweater, a brown winter coat with fur, and black shoes. She could be in the local area or may have traveled to the Troy area as well according to police.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Schenectady City Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau at (518)-382-5201.