SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department needs help from the public to find Brian Belorit. They’re looking for the 39-year-old who’s been missing since December 23.

Police said he was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a long, dark blue jacket, and a yellow jacket. They said he’s known to frequent Vale Park, the Bow Tie Cinema, downtown Schenectady, and the town of Colonie. He also visited Albany several days before being reported missing from Schenectady.

If you or someone you know had contact with Belorit or has any information about his location, contact Colonie detectives at (518) 382-5245.