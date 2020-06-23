Schenectady Police search for missing teen

News
Posted: / Updated:
Missing Child Schenectady

Detectives from The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the communities assistance in locating Jammari Kwame Mitchell.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is looking for 13-year-old Jammari Kwame Mitchell. Detectives say he may be in Albany, Troy, Schenectady and has been known to travel to Brooklyn as well.

He is 5’10” and 175 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or criminaljustice.ny.gov.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak