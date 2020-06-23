Schenectady Police search for missing teen

Detectives from The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the communities assistance in locating Jammari Kwame Mitchell.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is looking for 13-year-old Jammari Kwame Mitchell. Detectives say he may be in Albany, Troy, Schenectady and has been known to travel to Brooklyn as well.

He is 5’10” and 175 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or criminaljustice.ny.gov.

