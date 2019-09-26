Schenectady police search for missing 14-year-old

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old missing child who is diabetic, they say she may be in need of medical attention.

Tiyanna Fauntleroy was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednsday on Paige Street in the city of Schenectady. Fauntleroy was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit with the word “Pink” written on it and red, black and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Police say she may be headed to Albany.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Schenectady police at (518) 630-0911 or 911.