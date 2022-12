SCHENECTDAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.

Howard is 5’4″ and listed as a missing person. Police report there is no reason to believe Howard is in danger, but detectives would like to speak with her. If you have any information on Howard’s whereabouts, please call the non-emergency line at 518-630-0911.