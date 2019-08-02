Schenectady Police respond to four overdoses in one night

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night, Schenectady Police responded to four separate incidents involving overdoses.

The department posted to their Facebook page that they had responded to multiple overdoses throughout the city. With the help of first responders luckily there were no deaths to report.

However, the department is using this as a warning sign that these overdoses are not meant to scare the community, but act as a way to bring more awareness to this issue.

Here is their direct message to the community: