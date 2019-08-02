Schenectady Police respond to four overdoses in one night

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
schenectady police_66178

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night, Schenectady Police responded to four separate incidents involving overdoses.

The department posted to their Facebook page that they had responded to multiple overdoses throughout the city. With the help of first responders luckily there were no deaths to report.

However, the department is using this as a warning sign that these overdoses are not meant to scare the community, but act as a way to bring more awareness to this issue.

Here is their direct message to the community:

This evening, over the course of only a few hours, our department has responded to four overdoses throughout our city….

Posted by Schenectady Police Department on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play