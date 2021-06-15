Schenectady police report bear sighting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department says they have received multiple reports of a bear near the Woodlawn area.

Officers have reportedly seen the bear and have requested the help of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Local schools in the area have also been made aware of the situation and are advising those living in the area to remain informed of the ongoing situation.

At this time, police say they are working to make sure the bear stays away from the main roads and it safely returns to its natural environment.

