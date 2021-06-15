Schenectady police report bear sighting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department says they have received multiple reports of a bear near the Woodlawn area.

Officers have reportedly seen the bear and have requested the help of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Local schools in the area have also been made aware of the situation and are advising those living in the area to remain informed of the ongoing situation.

Officers have observed it and requested assistance from the DEC. Those living in that area, please be aware of this evolving situation. Working to ensure it stays away from main roads and safely returns to its natural environment. — Schenectady Police (@schdypolice) June 15, 2021

At this time, police say they are working to make sure the bear stays away from the main roads and it safely returns to its natural environment.