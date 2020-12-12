Schenectady police make arrest in October shooting case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday morning, Detective’s from the Schenectady Police Department along with members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Jaquell Bradley, 25, of Schenectady in the October 8 shooting that happened in the area of State Street and Hulett Street.

Police say on Thursday just after 1:00 p.m., officers from the Schenectady Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Street and Hulett Street in regards to multiple calls for shots fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were able to determine that shots had been fired in the area but were unable to locate a victim at the scene.

While officers were on scene investigating, the Schenectady County Dispatch Center reportedly received a call stating that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had just arrived at a local hospital.

Since that time, Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department have reportedly been investigating the incident further and charged Bradley with the following: