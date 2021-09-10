Schenectady police looking for vehicle connected to shooting at Tropics Bar and Restaurant

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting at Tropics Bar and Restaurant on September 5. The shooting left one dead and two others injured.

Police describe the vehicle as a 4-door, black Mercedes-Benz C-240 with New Jersey temporary registration 332248T. Police say the vehicle was seen with a sunshade covering the rear windshield at the time of the incident and black and silver aftermarket rims.

Schenectady police responded to a report early Sunday morning of a shooting at the bar. Officers found one female victim, 27, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and one male victim, 23, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The female victim was transported to Albany Medical Center.

Police say staff at Ellis Hospital told officers that a 22-year-old man came into the hospital who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and later taken to Albany Med.

The 23-year-old victim, later identified as E-Shawn Amir Berkley of Albany, was taken to Ellis Hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Anyone who has information related to this incident or vehicle is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s TIPS line at (518) 788-6566 or Detective Division (518) 382-5245.