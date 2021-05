Schenectady Police are looking for help identifying the person in this picture in relation to a shooting incident on April 17.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a shooting investigation. The incident happened on April 17 in the area of State Street and Veeder Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual, or the shooting itself, is asked

to contact the department’s Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.