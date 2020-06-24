Schenectady Police locate missing teen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Schenectady Police Department says they have located 13- year-old Jammari Kwame Mitchell who was reported missing Tuesday.
Police say Mitchell is home with his family and thank the community for their help.
