Schenectady Police issue reminder to ATV drivers to not drive on city streets

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are reminding ATV drivers that it is illegal to ride the all purpose terrain vehicles on city streets.

The reminder comes as police announce the arrest of a 16-year old from Rotterdam. Multiple residents filed complaints to the police department about a reckless driver operating a green and white dirt bike on city streets.

On March 28 at around 2 p.m. officers said they found the dirt bike matching the description circling vehicles stopped at a red light on State Street. Police attempted to stop the young man but he refused to stop and fled from police.

The driver, identified as Edward Sears of Rotterdam, was identified after an investigation and was arrested and charged with 10 traffic violations, operating without insurance, reckless driving class A and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Sears was released on appearance tickets and will be arraigned at a later date.